New Russia sanctions feature individuals exposed in Kyiv Independent documentary

The EU, Canada, and the U.K. unveiled new sanctions listings on May 12 against individuals and entities involved in Russia's illegal abduction and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, some of whom were identified in the Kyiv Independent documentary, The War They Play.

The listings were announced to coincide with a meeting of ministers from almost 60 countries in Brussels, dedicated to the return of more than 20,000 Ukrainian children, which Russia abducted since it launched its 2022 full-scale invasion — an act of genocide.

The War They Play was released by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit in October 2025 and exposed the program Russia has developed to abduct and indoctrinate Ukrainian children through the eyes of people who directly experienced that system.

In doing so, it identified some of the people behind such programs, who months later find themselves on the receiving end of Western sanctions.

For example, the newest EU sanctions list includes the Avangard Military Camp, which the listing describes as "a facility linked to the authorities of the Russian Federation which hosts Ukrainian minors transferred from occupied territories of Ukraine."

It goes on to explain that children interned at the camp are subjected to political indoctrination and militarization.

Similar can be said for two further EU listings, Andranik Gasparyan, and Igor Vorobyov, two leading figures in the so-called Warrior Center, a Russian state-led youth organization which subjects Ukrainian children in occupied territories to "militarized education and cadet training," and which Vladimir Putin instructed to cooperate with those directly involved in Russia's full-scale invasion.

Gasparyan is a senior Russian military officer serving as deputy to the head of the Warrior Center's supervisory board, and Vorobyov is head of the center's Volgograd branch.

The U.K. and Canada each listed Vladislav Golovin, who was also identified in The War They Play.

Golovin is a captain and marine of the 810th Brigade, who led one of the units that captured Mariupol — a city where, according to Ukrainian authorities, tens of thousands of people were killed.

After being injured, Golovin began working with children and youth. He now heads the central headquarters of the Russian Youth Army.

Golovin was added to the EU's sanctions listings on October 23, 2025, the day that The War They Play was released.