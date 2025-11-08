KI logo
Saturday, November 8, 2025
War

Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, drone attack sparks fires in Kyiv

by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative image: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 7, 2023. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated. Read the lastest news on Russia's overnight Nov. 8 attacks, including its drone strike on a residential building in Dnipro.

Russia launched yet another wide-ranging attack on Ukrainian cities overnight on Nov. 8, using a combination of drones and missiles to strike targets across the country.

Air raid alerts throughout the night warned of Russian ballistic missile attacks, targeting Ukraine's central, southern, and eastern regions. Over the span of several hours, explosions were heard in the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv, as well as in Odesa and Poltava oblasts.

In Kyiv, explosions were heard just before 4:30 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. Officials reported that air defenses were activated in the city amid a wider Russian drone attack on the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later reported that a fire has been reported in the Pechersky district amid falling drone debris stemming from the attack. The fire was later extinguished, the mayor added.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that four small truck had caught fire in the district, adding that two structures and nearby parked cars were also damaged.

Article image
Ukraine's State Emergency Service - Kyiv
Article image
Ukraine's State Emergency Service - Kyiv

No information was provided on the scale of the fires nor on any damage or casualties caused.

The attack on the capital comes amid a wider attack on cities closer to Ukraine's front line regions.

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said that the "massive" combined missile and drone attack targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, resulting in emergency power outages being implemented in several regions.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported energy infrastructure was struck in Odesa Oblast amid the ballistic missile attack.

Hrynchuk said that the consequences of the attacks are being determined and outages will be restored "once the situation in the energy system stabilizes."

Throughout the fall, Russia has continued to intensify attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure as it attempts to plunge the country into yet another harsh winter. The worst strikes on Oct. 3 and 5 wiped out around 60% of Ukraine’s gas production sites.

Earlier in the night, Russia also carried out a drone attack on a residential building in the city of Dnipro, injuring at least seven people, including two children, officials reported.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Saturday, November 8
Ukraine estimates its long-range weapon production at over $30 billion in 2026.

In a closed-door briefing with journalists, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Oleksandr Kamyshin, an advisor on Strategic Industries to the President's Office, said that the current production capacity (for this year) of the Ukrainain defense industry is around $35 billion per year.

