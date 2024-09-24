The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Ukraine regains control of Vovchansk aggregate plant, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova September 24, 2024 4:15 PM 2 min read
The footage showing an aggregate plant in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. (Ukraine's intelligence military/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces recaptured an aggregate plant in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 24.

HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov was briefed on the "successful completion of the operation" earlier in the day, the agency said in a statement, adding the "extremely difficult" attack was carried out by HUR special forces.

"The fighters of HUR carried out a systematic sweep of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the enemy in densely built-up conditions. In some cases, Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy," it added.

"Ukraine's Armed Forces took under control the territory of the aggregate plant after all 30 buildings were cleared (of Russian forces)."

During the operation, Ukrainian troops also reportedly took Russian captives.

Russian troops have been in control of the Vovchansk plant for several months. To defend the facility, Moscow used their most professional units, according to HUR.

During the operation, Russian soldiers attacked Ukrainian soldiers with kamikaze attack drones, guided aerial bombs, and continued intensive shelling with TOS-1 "Solntsepek" multiple rocket launchers.

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May.

While initially gaining ground, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors in Ukraine's east near Pokrovsk, Vuhledar and Toretsk.

Biden-Zelensky talks: Ukrainian soldiers want firepower to win but question if US wants Russia defeated
As President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off a visit to the U.S. this week in a bid to secure more firepower for his army, Ukrainian soldiers on the ground monitored the news with half-hearted hope, questioning whether Kyiv’s top Western ally would provide enough to help them defeat Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.