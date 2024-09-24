Ukraine regains control of Vovchansk aggregate plant, military intelligence says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces recaptured an aggregate plant in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 24.

HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov was briefed on the "successful completion of the operation" earlier in the day, the agency said in a statement, adding the "extremely difficult" attack was carried out by HUR special forces.

"The fighters of HUR carried out a systematic sweep of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the enemy in densely built-up conditions. In some cases, Ukrainian special forces engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the enemy," it added.

"Ukraine's Armed Forces took under control the territory of the aggregate plant after all 30 buildings were cleared (of Russian forces)."

During the operation, Ukrainian troops also reportedly took Russian captives.

Russian troops have been in control of the Vovchansk plant for several months. To defend the facility, Moscow used their most professional units, according to HUR.

During the operation, Russian soldiers attacked Ukrainian soldiers with kamikaze attack drones, guided aerial bombs, and continued intensive shelling with TOS-1 "Solntsepek" multiple rocket launchers.

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May.

While initially gaining ground, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors in Ukraine's east near Pokrovsk, Vuhledar and Toretsk.