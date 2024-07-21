Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv offensive, Russian losses, Kharkiv Oblast, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine
Around 20,000 Russians died in Kharkiv offensive, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 21, 2024 7:10 PM 2 min read
In this screengrab taken from aerial video footage, smoke rises from Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, which has been under heavy bombardment daily since Russia launched a new offensive in the region, on May 17, 2024. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 20,000 Russian troops were killed during Russia's failed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC on July 18.

Russia launched its offensive on Kharkiv Oblast in May, pressing towards Ukraine's second-largest city, but the assault quickly stalled.

"We stopped this offensive, and their attack failed. This is a fact," Zelensky said.

"About 20,000 of their people died. These villages cost them."

The Kyiv Independent was unable to independently confirm the figure.

In June, Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said Russian forces suffered around 4,000 losses  during their offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast. The number includes troops killed or injured.

Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, and BBC Russia have confirmed the identities of 59,168 Russian soldiers who have been killed as of July 12 since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.

The research was conducted using open sources, including obituaries published in the media and social networks and photos of graves and military monuments. The true toll may be significantly higher.

In the BBC interview, Zelensky declined to provide an updated count of how many Ukrainian troops have been killed in the war, citing security concerns. In February, he said that 31,000 troops had been killed.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
