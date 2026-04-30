Ukraine proposes long-term ceasefire after Putin floats 'Victory Day' truce with Trump

Ukraine is proposing a long-term ceasefire to Russia after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a temporary truce for Victory Day celebrations, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 30.

The proposal came after Putin held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on April 29, during which the Russian leader expressed readiness to declare a temporary pause in fighting around Russia's May 9 Victory Day commemorations.

Moscow earlier scaled back its planned Victory Day parade — an annual showcase of its projected military strength — amid fears of potential Ukrainian attacks.

"We will clarify what exactly this is about — a few hours of security for a parade in Moscow, or something more," Zelensky said. "Our proposal is a long-term ceasefire, reliable and guaranteed security for people, and a lasting peace."

Zelensky said he instructed Ukrainian negotiators to contact the U.S. side to clarify Moscow's proposals.

The Ukrainian president's remarks underscore Kyiv's continued push for a broader and more durable halt to hostilities, after Russia repeatedly rejected calls for a full, unconditional ceasefire while instead proposing short-term and limited truces.

Ukraine has accused Russia of repeatedly violating previous "ceasefires," including an alleged Easter truce during Orthodox Easter, when Kyiv said it recorded more than 400 violations.

The exchange comes as peace negotiations have remained stalled for over two months, with Washington's diplomatic focus shifting toward the conflict with Iran and related settlement efforts.

The latest trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States took place on Feb. 16. A follow-up round planned for late February was postponed shortly before U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

While Kyiv is seeking to restart negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in April that talks with Ukraine are not currently a priority for Moscow.

Major disagreements continue to block progress, particularly over Russia's territorial demands.

Ukraine says freezing the current front line is the most realistic basis for a ceasefire, while Moscow continues to insist that Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donbas as a condition for any settlement — a demand Kyiv has rejected.