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Russia to hold Victory Day parade without military hardware

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Russia to hold Victory Day parade without military hardware
Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers roll on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia is scaling back its May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow and will not display military equipment at the event, which serves as an annual showcase of its projected military strength.

The pared-down parade, held in the Red Square, will not include the traditional column of military vehicles "due to the current operational situation," Russia's Defense Ministry said April 28. Officials did not provide further details.

The absence of tanks and other heavy equipment — typically a centerpiece of the parade — marks a notable shift for an event where military hardware is ordinarily put on full display.

Despite the change, the ministry said the parade will include a foot column of servicemen from military educational institutions representing various branches of Russia's armed forces, along with an aerial segment.

The parade broadcast will also include footage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said. The event is expected to conclude with Sukhoi Su-25 jets flying over Moscow and trailing smoke in the colors of the Russian national flag.

Every year on May 9, Russia stages large-scale military parades in Moscow to commemorate the end of World War II in Europe. The celebrations emphasize the Soviet Union's role in the victory, and the Kremlin uses the event to showcase its military might and reinforce official narratives around the war in Ukraine.

Most European countries, including Ukraine, observe the end of the war on May 8, known as Victory in Europe Day.

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The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
Victory DayMilitary equipmentRussia's Defense MinistryRussian armed forces
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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