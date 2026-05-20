British fighter on returning to war in Ukraine after injury
The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell speaks with a British volunteer and drone operator serving in the Azov Corps’ international battalion about Russia’s war against Ukraine and how drone warfare has transformed modern combat. After losing part of his leg in a mine explosion in Donbas, “Henri” underwent rehabilitation and returned to service. He explains why foreign volunteers continue to join Ukraine’s war effort, how drone operators fight on today’s front lines, and what NATO countries should learn from Ukraine to adapt to the realities of modern warfare.