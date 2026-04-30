Ukraine launches arms-buying agencies coalition with European allies, signaling path to arms exports

Ukraine has launched a new procurement coalition with European partners, a step that could help Kyiv coordinate weapons purchases with allies and potentially pave the way for the long-restricted export of Ukrainian-made weapons, officials say.

Ukraine’s Defense Procurement Agency (DOT) launched the coalition with procurement agencies from partner countries under an initiative known as CORPUS (Coalition for Resilient Procurement and Unified Support), the agency announced on April 30. Finland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have joined the effort, which officials said remains open to additional participants.

The initiative will initially focus on information sharing between Ukraine and partner procurement bodies, with the possibility of expanding into joint procurement mechanisms in the future, the agency said.

The development comes amid broader discussions about allowing Ukrainian weapons manufacturers to export their products, which has been effectively restricted since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

"Exports of Ukrainian weapons will become a reality. We have agreed on all the details at the level of our state institutions," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 28.

Global demand for Ukrainian defense technology, particularly interceptor drones designed to counter Iranian-made Shahed-type drones, has grown in recent months. Several countries have reportedly approached Ukraine with requests to buy or develop such systems, though according to an Ukrainska Pravda report on April 29, no permits had yet been issued for the export of finished military products.

"We are starting with the exchange of experience and best practices to build coordination mechanisms, mutual trust, and plan for the future. This does not exclude that at later stages we may discuss, for example, joint procurement," said Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the Defense Procurement Agency, in a post-signing press conference on April 30.

Zhumadilov added that discussions on how Ukrainian arms exports should be structured are still ongoing.