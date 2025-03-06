The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Defense Ministry, Rustem Umerov, Ukraine, Politics, War
Edit post

Arsen Zhumadilov officially appointed as new Defense Procurement Agency head

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2025 12:51 PM 2 min read
Newly appointed Director of the Defense Procurement Agency Arsen Zhumadilov is pictured during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 18, 2023. (Eugen Kotenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry officially appointed Arsen Zhumadilov as the new head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) on March 6, said the agency responsible for weapons purchases for the military.

At the same time, Zhumadilov resigned as chief of the State Rear Operator (DOT), a sister agency overseeing the procurement of non-lethal supplies for the Armed Forces. Andrii Sozanskyi, DOT's executive director, replaced him as acting director.

The defense procurement sector was reshaped in December 2023, aiming to meet NATO standards. The DPA, first established in August 2022, was to focus solely on lethal aid. Meanwhile, the DOT was formed to purchase non-lethal aid such as food and clothing.

"The Defense Ministry should work more efficiently. There are very high expectations from everyone involved in the defense sector. Changes are objectively overdue and perhaps overripe. We all have no time to delay any longer," Zhumadilov said.

The official appointment came more than a month after the scandal in procurement agencies.

In late January, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov refused to extend the contract with the former DPA director Maryna Bezrukova for another year over supposedly poor performance, defying the DPA Supervisory Board's decision. According to Bezrukova, Umerov's move caused a "legal conflict" inside the organization, reportedly blocking its procurement functions.

At the same time, the minister appointed Zhumadilov, who also runs the DOT, as interim director-general of the DPA.

One of NATO and European partners' requirements for Ukraine was the establishment of two agencies that would be directly responsible for procurement for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, not through the Defense Ministry or contractors.

According to Ukrainian law, supervisory boards can hire and fire the heads of state enterprises unilaterally. This means that legally, after the board's vote, Bezrukova should have taken over the DPA for another year.

However, the Defense Ministry, which oversees the DPA, amended the agency's charter so the ministry can reverse the supervisory board's decisions.

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is investigating possible abuses of power by Umerov.

Trump’s alignment with Russia derails Europe’s push for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine
European countries have intensified talks on sending peacekeepers to Ukraine to monitor and enforce a possible ceasefire. But the potential deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine faces a lot of challenges and uncertainties. There is no unity among European countries on the issue, with some…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

9:36 AM

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.