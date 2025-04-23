Ukraine insists on unconditional ceasefire at London peace talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian delegation met with European officials and U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg in London on April 23 to continue discussions on a possible path to peace, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a statement on X.

"During our meeting with U.S. Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg, we had a constructive exchange of views on the path to peace," Sybiha wrote. "Ukraine wants the war to end more than anyone else in the world. We are committed to working together to achieve this goal."

The London meeting, originally intended as a ministerial-level summit involving the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Ukraine, was notably downgraded after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff declined to participate.

According to Reuters, Rubio pulled out after Ukraine submitted a document to European partners on April 22 declaring it would not enter talks on territorial issues until Russia agrees to a "full and unconditional ceasefire."

Following the meetings in London, Ukrainian Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak reiterated Kyiv's position, saying, "An immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards the start of negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace."

Yermak also emphasized that Ukraine would defend its "principled positions," which form the basis of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Despite the absence of Rubio and Witkoff, the U.K. Foreign Ministry said "significant progress was made on reaching a common position," and that all parties reaffirmed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's stated commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace.

The meeting followed a summit in Paris on April 17, where senior Trump administration officials outlined a controversial peace proposal to Ukrainian and European delegates.

The plan reportedly includes recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and a ban on Ukraine's NATO membership — two central demands by the Kremlin.

Ukraine's leadership has firmly rejected any deal that concedes sovereign territory.

"This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 22.

The U.S. president denied that Ukraine is being pressured to accept the Crimea clause, writing on Truth Social: "Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory."

Trump also argued that "even before the annexation of Crimea, major Russian submarine bases" were present there, and accused Zelensky of inflaming tensions with rhetoric that complicates peace efforts.

Despite Trump's repeated claims of progress, Russia has rejected a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and continues offensive operations. Putin declared a symbolic one-day Easter truce on April 19, which Ukraine reported was violated around 3,000 times.

Kyiv has separately proposed a 30-day ceasefire focused on halting long-range drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, which the Kremlin has said it will "look into."

While Trump has repeatedly pledged to end the war swiftly and expressed frustration with Russia's refusal to de-escalate, the U.S. president has yet to impose new sanctions or take punitive measures in response to Moscow's ongoing invasion.