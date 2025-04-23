The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine, United Kingdom, Andrii Sybiha, Rustem Umerov, David Lammy
Ukraine's, UK's defense and foreign ministers meet in London

by Martin Fornusek April 23, 2025 12:44 PM 1 min read
U.K. Foreign Minister David Lammy, U.K. Defense Minister John Healey, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (L-R) in London, U.K. on April 23, 2025. (Andrii Sybiha/X)
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov are meeting their U.K. counterparts, David Lammy and John Healey, in London on April 23, Sybiha said.

"We are grateful to the U.K. for its leadership and support. We will discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee long-term peace and security," Sybiha said on social media.

The Ukrainian delegation, also including Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, arrived in London after the expected ministerial meeting was postponed after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled his attendance.

A lower-level meeting among officials is still taking place, the U.K. Foreign Ministry said. Ukrainian delegates said they hope to discuss a potential ceasefire as part of broader peace efforts.

Rubio's move came after President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly ruled out the possibility of recognizing the Russian annexation of Crimea.

The U.S.'s de jure recognition of Russia's hold over the peninsula, occupied since 2014, is reportedly a key point in Washington's peace proposal handed over to Kyiv last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that his country would abandon the peace effort unless tangible progress is made soon.

Trump’s reported ‘final’ peace plan includes accepting Russian occupation, few benefits for Ukraine
The U.S. reportedly presented its peace proposal last week during a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Paris.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.