Ukraine's, UK's defense and foreign ministers meet in London

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov are meeting their U.K. counterparts, David Lammy and John Healey, in London on April 23, Sybiha said.

"We are grateful to the U.K. for its leadership and support. We will discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine and guarantee long-term peace and security," Sybiha said on social media.

The Ukrainian delegation, also including Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, arrived in London after the expected ministerial meeting was postponed after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled his attendance.

A lower-level meeting among officials is still taking place, the U.K. Foreign Ministry said. Ukrainian delegates said they hope to discuss a potential ceasefire as part of broader peace efforts.

Rubio's move came after President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly ruled out the possibility of recognizing the Russian annexation of Crimea.

The U.S.'s de jure recognition of Russia's hold over the peninsula, occupied since 2014, is reportedly a key point in Washington's peace proposal handed over to Kyiv last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that his country would abandon the peace effort unless tangible progress is made soon.