Ukraine hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet communication hub in occupied Crimea, Navy says

The Ukrainian Navy attacked a communications hub of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol earlier this week, the Navy reported on Sept. 14.

According to the statement, the communications center, responsible for coordinating operations of Russia's Black Sea Fleet units, was located at the site of the 184th Research and Testing Facility.

The attack reportedly took place overnight on Sept. 11. The Navy published photos purported to show the aftermath of the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

A photo purported to show a communications hub of Russia's Black Sea Fleet before Ukraine's attack. (Ukrainian Navy) A photo purported to show a communications hub of Russia's Black Sea Fleet after Ukraine's attack. (Ukrainian Navy)

Sevastopol has served as the base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet since before the occupations of Crimea in 2014. Repeated Ukrainian attacks using naval drones, missiles, and long-range drones have forced the Kremlin to reduce its naval presence in the peninsula.

Ukraine has destroyed several Russian vessels, including the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, the Sergei Kotov patrol ship, the Ivanovets missile corvette, and multiple high-speed landing crafts.

The shrinking Russian presence in Sevastopol comes as Ukraine steps up drone attacks against other Black Sea Fleet locations. On July 6, drones struck the fleet's facilities in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, a key port east of Crimea across the Kerch Strait.