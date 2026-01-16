KI logo
Politics

Ukraine embassy in Iran temporarily closed as Trump eyes possible strikes

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine embassy in Iran temporarily closed as Trump eyes possible strikes
People gather during a protest on Jan. 8, 2026, in Tehran, Iran. (Anonymous/Getty Images)

Ukraine's Embassy in Iran temporarily suspended operations on Jan. 16, citing heightened tensions in the country, the mission announced.

The move comes as Iran has been rocked by mass protests and a violent crackdown that authorities now acknowledge has killed thousands, while U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed possible strikes in response to the repression.

The embassy said it would provide further updates on the resumption of activities and any additional measures. No timeline was given.

Trump earlier warned Tehran that Washington would respond with force if the authorities continued shooting demonstrators and imposed 25% tariffs on countries that continue doing business with Iran.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Since those warnings, about 2,000 people — including members of the security forces — have been killed during the unrest, an Iranian official told Reuters on Jan. 13.

Iran remains one of Russia's key allies, particularly since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Iranian regime "has brought so much evil to Ukraine," backing protesters while condemning Tehran's support for Russia.

It remains unclear whether protests continue, as authorities have shut down internet access across the country. Trump said on Jan. 14 that killings during the crackdown seemed to be slowing down and that he did not believe the regime planned large-scale executions of protesters.

read also

Putin pitches himself as mediator after calls with Israel, Iran amid regional tensions
Putin said Russia is ready to serve as a mediator in the Middle East, an offer that follows signals that the U.S. might launch strikes against Iran amid a deadly crackdown on protests.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
UkraineIranDiplomacyForeign MinistryUnited States
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and the European Studies program at Lazarski University, offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa in 2022. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, January 16
Show More

Editors' Picks