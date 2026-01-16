Ukraine embassy in Iran temporarily closed as Trump eyes possible strikes

Ukraine's Embassy in Iran temporarily suspended operations on Jan. 16, citing heightened tensions in the country, the mission announced.

The move comes as Iran has been rocked by mass protests and a violent crackdown that authorities now acknowledge has killed thousands, while U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed possible strikes in response to the repression.

The embassy said it would provide further updates on the resumption of activities and any additional measures. No timeline was given.

Trump earlier warned Tehran that Washington would respond with force if the authorities continued shooting demonstrators and imposed 25% tariffs on countries that continue doing business with Iran.

Since those warnings, about 2,000 people — including members of the security forces — have been killed during the unrest, an Iranian official told Reuters on Jan. 13.

Iran remains one of Russia's key allies, particularly since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Iranian regime "has brought so much evil to Ukraine," backing protesters while condemning Tehran's support for Russia.

It remains unclear whether protests continue, as authorities have shut down internet access across the country. Trump said on Jan. 14 that killings during the crackdown seemed to be slowing down and that he did not believe the regime planned large-scale executions of protesters.