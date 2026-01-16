Putin pitches himself as mediator after calls with Israel, Iran amid regional tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during separate phone calls on Jan. 16, the Kremlin said.

Putin said Russia is ready to serve as a mediator in the Middle East, an offer that follows signals that the U.S. might launch strikes against Iran amid a deadly crackdown on protests.

Despite earlier threats, U.S. President Donald Trump has so far held off from taking military action, noting on Jan. 15 that he was informed the crackdown against the protests has been easing.

Speaking to Israel's prime minister, Putin said that Moscow stands ready to "promote constructive dialogue with the involvement of all interested countries," according to the Kremlin's press service.

The Iranian leader, in turn, reportedly briefed his Russian counterpart on Tehran's efforts to "normalize the situation in the country."

The two leaders were also said to have confirmed their "mutual intention to further strengthen the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership."

Earlier, Iran warned it would retaliate against U.S. bases if Washington attacked, as the U.S. has begun withdrawing personnel from the region.

Israel, Washington's regional ally, which exchanged missile strikes with Iran last year, notified Tehran via a Russian intermediary that it would not launch an unprovoked attack, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 14, citing undisclosed sources.

Iran responded, also through the Russian channel, that it would not carry out a preemptive attack against Israel either, according to the news outlet.

Tehran has been Moscow's key ally during the full-scale war in Ukraine, providing Russia with Shahed strike drones and ballistic missiles. In April 2025, the two countries signed an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing trade, defense, and energy sectors.