Ukrainian weapons, Ukraine, Russia, War, Unmanned Systems Forces, Defense tech
Ukraine's laser technologies 'already hit certain objects,' commander says

by Kateryna Denisova February 3, 2025 3:14 PM 2 min read
Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, at Ukraine. Year 2024 forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukraine is already using laser technologies to hit Russian targets, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty published on Feb. 3.

"Laser technologies are already hitting certain objects at a certain altitude," Sukharevskyi said.

The commander first said in mid-December 2024 that Ukraine is among the few nations with laser weapon capabilities. According to Sukharevskyi, Ukraine’s laser system, called Tryzub, can down aircraft at altitudes exceeding 2 kilometers.

The Unmanned Systems Forces, established less than a year ago, already include combat and research units operating across air, land, and sea.

When asked how successful the development of these technologies has been, Sukharevskyi said that the Ukrainian military's R&D (Research and Development) "involves a number of areas."

The new system was the result of efforts to find an effective countermeasure against Russian aircraft and drones, specifically Shahed-type attack drones, he added.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify these claims.

Ukraine’s defense industry has gained momentum since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. In late January, the Unmanned Systems Forces said that Ukraine deployed a long-range drone capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and carrying a 250-kilogram air bomb.

How Ukraine’s new drone-missile hybrids are changing long-range weapon technology
Ukraine has turbo-charged its long-distance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), making “rocket-drones” to compete with cruise missiles or save the trouble of asking for more Western-made ranged weapons. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration has been showing off the latest results, with videos…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Kateryna Denisova
