Ukraine's laser technologies 'already hit certain objects,' commander says

Ukraine is already using laser technologies to hit Russian targets, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty published on Feb. 3.

"Laser technologies are already hitting certain objects at a certain altitude," Sukharevskyi said.

The commander first said in mid-December 2024 that Ukraine is among the few nations with laser weapon capabilities. According to Sukharevskyi, Ukraine’s laser system, called Tryzub, can down aircraft at altitudes exceeding 2 kilometers.

The Unmanned Systems Forces, established less than a year ago, already include combat and research units operating across air, land, and sea.

When asked how successful the development of these technologies has been, Sukharevskyi said that the Ukrainian military's R&D (Research and Development) "involves a number of areas."

The new system was the result of efforts to find an effective countermeasure against Russian aircraft and drones, specifically Shahed-type attack drones, he added.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify these claims.

Ukraine’s defense industry has gained momentum since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. In late January, the Unmanned Systems Forces said that Ukraine deployed a long-range drone capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and carrying a 250-kilogram air bomb.