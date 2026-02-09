Ukraine destroys nearly 6,000 Russian FPV drones in major strike on military targets, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces destroyed around 6,000 FPV (first-person-view) drones and their components in a major overnight strike on Russian military targets overnight on Feb. 9, the General Staff said.

Ukraine routinely strikes Russian military facilities, as well as oil infrastructure that helps Russia finance its war and supply the Russian army with weapons, fuel, and equipment.

Ukraine targeted a Russian drone warehouse in the city of Rostov-on-Don, located in Rostov Oblast, destroying three containers filled with FPV drones and their components, according to the report.

The General Staff added that several additional containers were damaged, but did not provide further details.

Ukrainian forces also struck a command post of Russia's airborne troops in the city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, as well as a Russian ammunition depot near the village of Novooleksiivka in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

The scale of Russian military losses and the full extent of the damage are still being assessed, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian drones recently targeted a Russian facility in Tver Oblast that produces fuel components for Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles, according to a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) familiar with the operation.

The strike hit the Redkino Experimental Plant, which manufactures Decilin-M rocket fuel and fuel additives for diesel and aviation kerosene. The attack underscores Ukraine's focus on disrupting Russia's advanced missile production and military logistics.