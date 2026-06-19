Moscow Oil Refinery halts operations after largest-ever drone attack on Russian capital, General Staff says

Ukraine's General Staff on June 19 confirmed damage to the Moscow Oil Refinery following a large-scale overnight drone attack on the Russian capital a day earlier, reporting that the facility had shut down operations indefinitely.

The military also reported that Ukrainian forces had struck railway bridges and other military targets in Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

Ukrainian forces struck the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Russian capital's Kapotnya district overnight on June 18, marking the largest drone attack on Moscow since start of Russia's full-scale invasion and the second attack on the facility in a week.

According to the General Staff, the June 18 strike damaged a combined oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 oil storage tanks, and one RVS-30000 tank at the Moscow Oil Refinery. The facility has suspended oil processing operations for "an indefinite period," the military said.

The Moscow Oil Refinery is one of the largest in Russia, supplying about 40% of the Moscow fuel market and the majority of the region's gasoline. It also provides aviation fuel to all four of Moscow's major airports and has a processing capacity of more than 12 million tons of crude oil per year.

The strikes on the refinery come amid Ukraine's broader campaign of strikes against Russia's oil infrastructure, which have contributed to fuel shortages and restrictions on gasoline sales throughout the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the June 18 attack as a "just response" to Russia's ongoing strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The General Staff on June 19 also confirmed recent Ukrainian strikes on targets in the occupied territories.

Ukrainian forces struck railway bridges near Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka in occupied Crimea overnight on June 18, the military confirmed.

Monitoring channels previously reported a drone strike and large fire at the bridge near Rozdolne, which crosses the North Crimean Canal and is located on the Kerch-Dzhankoi railway line.

Russian forces used the bridges for military transportation and logistical supply of occupation troops, the General Staff said. Kyiv has increasingly targeted transport links connecting Crimea with other occupied areas in southern Ukraine as part of a campaign to complicate Russian supply routes to front-line troops.

Ukrainian forces additionally struck a supply of Russian weapons and military equipment near Sievierodonetsk in occupied Luhansk Oblast and a fuel and lubricants depot in occupied Mariupol.

The General Staff also reported strikes against Russian drone command posts near Pokrovsk, Voskresenka, and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue systematic measures until the armed aggression of the Russian Federation is completely halted," the General Staff said.