Russia threatens UK over supplying Ukraine with drones

Editor's note: The story has been updated with additional details.

Moscow on Aug. 17 issued threats against the U.K. following media reports about British drones being used in Kyiv's strikes inside Russia.

"London's actions will inevitably carry consequences for which it will have to answer," the Russian Embassy to the U.K. wrote in a statement.

The Times reported on Aug. 15 that, although deep-strike missions mainly rely on Ukrainian drones, Ukraine's Armed Forces also successfully used British drones to target oil refineries near Moscow and elsewhere.

As Ukraine's key military partner, the U.K. has supplied Ukraine with unmanned systems and other weapons. Its government has not confirmed whether British-supplied drones were used in attacks against Russian refineries.

A U.K. Defense Ministry spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent that London is "committed to providing the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's illegal invasion."

"Russia should be in no doubt about the resolve of this government to stand against Russian aggression, in Ukraine, and against the U.K. and our allies."

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that his government is "doing what it has long said it would do, ​which is to support Ukraine 100% against this illegal war," adding that the U.K. "will be there in Ukraine's hour ‌of ⁠need."

The Kremlin has repeatedly threatened retaliation against Western countries that are providing defense aid to Ukraine as it faces Russia's full-scale invasion.

Russia's statement comes as Ukraine launched another large-scale attack by deploying over 600 drones against Moscow Oblast, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, was once again targeted, with Ukraine's Defense Ministry previously claiming its forces have "taken out seven out of the 10 largest Wildberries logistics centers."