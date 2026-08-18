Ukraine, Belgium working toward proposed new ‘Drone Deal’

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 18 that Ukraine and Belgium are working toward a "Drone Deal" as the two countries seek to expand defense cooperation and strengthen Ukraine's protection against Russian attacks.

Zelensky discussed the initiative during a meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, covering bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including Belgium's previous support for Ukraine's combat aviation.

"I hope that we will be able to implement what we discussed and that there will be greater protection against Russian strikes," Zelensky stated on X, adding that Ukraine is also prepared to share its wartime experience and expertise with its partners.

Ukrainian and Belgian teams are currently working on the text of the proposed Drone Deal, Zelensky said, with the two sides also discussing potential dates for signing the agreement.

Zelensky thanked Belgium for more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in assistance allocated to Ukraine so far this year and for backing Kyiv's path toward European Union membership.

"Thank you to the government and people of Belgium for more than 1.1 billion euros in support already allocated this year, for supporting our movement toward the EU, and for your full solidarity with Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Belgium committed military assistance for 2026 included additional F-16 fighter jets and spare parts to maintain aircraft already in service.