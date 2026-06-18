Key railway bridge in occupied Crimea in flames after reported Ukrainian strike

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

A railway bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea was struck in a drone attack early on June 18, sparking a fire, according to the monitoring channel Crimean Wind.

The bridge crosses the North Crimean Canal near the village of Rozdolne and is located on the Kerch-Dzhankoi railway line, a key route used by Russian forces to transport military equipment and fuel to troops on the southern front.

Crimean Wind described the railway bridge as a critical piece of infrastructure and said the attack could "paralyze" freight and passenger rail traffic on the line.

Local residents reported hearing around 20 explosions in the area amid the attack. Images and videos published by the Crimean Wind appeared to show a fire at the site.

The monitoring channel also reported that a nearby road bridge was targeted, though the extent of any damage was not immediately clear.

0:00 / 1× Video purportedly captures a Ukrainian drone attack against a railway bridge on the Kerch-Dzhankoi route in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on June 18, 2026. (Crimean Wind / Telegram)

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea have not commented on the reported attack, nor have Ukrainian officials confirmed the strike.

The latest reported bridge attack comes as Kyiv has increasingly targeted transport links connecting Crimea with other occupied areas in southern Ukraine as part of a broader effort to complicate Russian supply routes to front-line troops.

Crimea has become the primary focus of Ukraine's effective "middle strike" campaign — using mid-range drones to hit Russian targets at operational depth behind the front, typically defined as between 25 and 200 kilometers (15 and 124 miles) from the front lines.

The night before the attack on the railway bridge, Ukrainian forces struck a road bridge over the North Crimean Canal near the village of Stavky and another bridge near Voinka in occupied Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said on June 17.

Previously, Ukrainian forces said they destroyed up to 50 Russian military vehicles in a June 11 strike on Crimea's Armiansk bridge. The same operation targeted multiple bridges and military facilities across the peninsula.

The Chonhar Bridge, a major crossing linking Crimea with occupied parts of mainland Ukraine, has reportedly been completely destroyed after attacks on June 9.

According to Unmanned System Forces Commander Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign "Madyar," Ukraine plans to isolate Crimea from Russia and prevent Russian forces from operating on the peninsula and in occupied territories.

Brovdi said Russian military cargo traffic along the R-280 "Novorossiya" highway, which connects Russia with occupied Crimea through Mariupol, Berdiansk, and Melitopol, has fallen by 71% in recent weeks due to Ukrainian strikes.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on June 17 that Ukraine's drone campaign is turning the peninsula "into an island."