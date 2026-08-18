Ukraine's parliament returns from summer recess as decision on defense minister looms

The Ukrainian parliament on Aug. 18 returned from its summer break as the country awaits President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision on the future leadership of two crucial ministries.

The parliament went into recess in mid-July shortly after Zelensky announced an unexpected government reshuffle, with the ousting of popular Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov triggering mass protests across the country.

Zelensky has not formally nominated permanent candidates for the defense and foreign ministers, two cabinet positions proposed by the president rather than the prime minister. Any appointments must then be approved by the parliament.

Yevhen Khmara, a former acting chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), has served as acting defense minister since July.

Andrii Sybiha, who had served as foreign minister since September 2024, also continued to serve as acting minister in Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi's new cabinet.

Zelensky has not yet confirmed whether he would tap the two for permanent ministerial roles.

The decision on the new defense minister is closely watched as protesters gather once again near the parliament building, calling for the reinstatement of Fedorov — a move the president refuses to make.

Khmara is an SBU veteran who previously commanded the agency's Alpha Special Operations Center, overseeing Ukraine's campaign of long-range drone strikes against Russia.

He also led the operation to liberate Snake Island in 2022 and was appointed as the acting head of the agency in January 2026 after Vasyl Maliuk stepped down.

Zelensky previously said that Khmara had gained "extensive and, in many ways, unprecedented experience" in conducting technological strike operations, adding that Ukraine's defense should focus on developing long-range capabilities, a key area that Fedorov pushed during his tenure.

Khmara holds the rank of major general and has never served in government before his appointment as acting minister. Under Ukrainian law, military officers must formally leave service before assuming the ministerial position on a permanent basis.

While Zelensky rejected calls to reinstate Fedorov, he eventually conceded to protesters' demand to dismiss Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, replacing him with General Mykhailo Drapatyi, a respected military leader.

Syrskyi's alleged conflict with Fedorov was the main reason Zelensky cited for the latter's dismissal.

Fedorov's future remains uncertain. The president said on July 21 he had offered the ex-minister "a prominent position in the government" focused on strengthening Ukraine's technological sector.

According to a person close to Zelensky, the proposal envisioned either making Fedorov a deputy prime minister for military innovations or appointing him to lead Ukroboronprom, Ukraine's state-owned defense conglomerate.

Fedorov has rejected those options, making clear that he wants to return only as defense minister.