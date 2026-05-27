Ukraine to intensify middle strike drone campaign as Fedorov unveils 'logistical lockdown' against Russia

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on May 27 that Ukraine was launching a "logistical lockdown" program against Russia by intensifying its medium-range strike campaign.

"Our goal is to increase the pressure on the Russians in the rear even further and prevent them from carrying out active assault operations," the minister said on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces have significantly expanded their medium-range strike capabilities, regularly hitting Russian military targets 20 to 300 kilometers (10 to 180 miles) behind the front line, both inside Russia and in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Targets have included high-value air defense systems, command centers, and facilities belonging to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

The Defense Ministry's new program aims to expand Ukraine's middle strike capacity and "systematically" degrade Russian capabilities at operational depth.

Fedorov added that Ukraine is gradually regaining the initiative on the front lines, while the "cost" of Russian advances continues to rise.

"While in October the enemy lost 67 soldiers per square kilometer of advance, in April that number had risen to 179," Fedorov said.

"Russia is suffering record losses: over 35,000 soldiers killed or seriously wounded every month — and we continue to pick up the pace."

Ukrainian forces have quadrupled the destruction of Russian logistics, warehouses, equipment, command posts, and supply routes through medium-range strikes, according to the minister.

"A clear pattern is already visible on the dashboard: the more Russian logistics are destroyed, the fewer assaults occur on the front line," Fedorov said, adding that this has also been made possible by the disabling of Starlink for Russian forces.



The Defense Ministry, together with the General Staff, has allocated an additional Hr 5 billion ($112.3 million) for a new program to procure medium-range strike capabilities.

The funds will be directed to brigades and units that have performed best under the state's "E-Points" system, which awards points for successfully completed front-line tasks and allows units to exchange them for technical equipment.

Fedorov said the first units have already received funding and begun procurement. The second phase of the program will involve centralized tenders to purchase large batches of medium-range strike systems, the minister added.

"As early as this summer, the results of the centralized procurement of medium-range strike capabilities will be felt on the front line," Fedorov said.

"The enemy will no longer feel safe, even at a great distance from the line of combat."