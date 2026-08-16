Ukrainian forces target Moscow Oblast, damaging Wildberries warehouse in major attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces targeted a warehouse belonging to major Russian online retailer Wildberries and cities across Russia's Moscow Oblast in a major overnight attack on Aug. 16, monitoring channels reported.

A fire broke out at a Wildberries warehouse in the village of Koledino near the city of Moscow after it was struck by Ukrainian forces, according to monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

In the city of Domodedovo, the Severnoye Domodedovo production and logistics complex was set ablaze amid the attack, the outlet reported.

Ukrainian strikes and the sound of air defenses operating were also reported in the town of Chekhov, according to Exilenova Plus.

Authorities have not yet commented on the strikes, and the details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukrainian forces struck Russia's Savasleyka military airbase and a key Roscosmos facility in Samara Oblast using domestically produced Flamingo missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Aug. 15.

Overnight on Aug. 14, Ukraine struck one of Russia's largest ports on the Baltic Sea, damaging two processing plants and sparking a fire, Ukraine's General Staff said.

In Voronezh Oblast, a Wildberries logistics hub in the Russian village of Novaya Usman was engulfed in flames on Aug. 11 following a series of explosions at the site amid Ukrainian strikes, Telegram channel Supernova Plus reported.

The attack was later confirmed by Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

Wildberries lists a range of military equipment on its website, including drone components and body armor. The company's banking arm was sanctioned by the EU in July over its financial contribution to Russia's state budget. Wildberries also plays a significant role in the Russian consumer economy.