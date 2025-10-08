Russia expands gasoline sale restrictions amid fuel shortages, refinery strikes

Restrictions on gasoline sales in Russia have expanded to the Tyumen and Sverdlovsk oblasts, Russian pro-government media outlets reported on Oct. 7.

This marks the third and fourth regions to impose limits following similar measures in occupied Crimea and the Chelyabinsk Oblast. The move comes as Ukraine's continued drone strikes on Russian oil refineries strain domestic fuel supplies.

The N-1 gas station chain introduced a 30-liter cap per customer for 92- and 95-octane gasoline in Tyumen Oblast, the company told pro-government outlet Ura.ru. While N-1 denied fuel shortages, it said the restrictions were meant to prevent "stockpiling" by customers buying fuel in canisters.

Tatneft's TPK stations also began selling AI-95 gasoline only to customers with fuel cards.

In neighboring Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russian pro-government media outlet 66.ru reported similar measures, citing limits on purchases "to a single buyer" and "for stockpiling."

Lukoil stations reportedly stopped selling fuel in cans, while Bashneft stations ran out of gasoline entirely, leaving only diesel available. Tamic Energy and Varta gas stations also imposed a 30-liter-per-car limit.

Regional authorities have denied any shortage, claiming there are no supply interruptions or formal restrictions on gasoline sales. The tightening of local fuel policies coincides with growing signs of strain in Russia's energy sector.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak admitted in September that the country faces a "small deficit" of petroleum products, which he said is being offset by reserves.

Between July 28 and Sept. 22, the number of gas stations selling gasoline in Russia fell by 360, or 2.6%, according to the Russian pro-government media outlet Kommersant.

Fuel shortages are particularly severe in occupied Crimea, where roughly half of gas stations have halted gasoline sales due to disrupted supplies, Kommersant reported on Sept. 24.

The Southern Federal District, which Russia claims includes occupied Crimea, has been among the hardest hit, with more than 220 stations — about 14% — suspending fuel sales.

The crisis has been exacerbated by Ukraine's intensified campaign targeting Russia's oil infrastructure.

Ukrainian drones have struck at least 16 of Russia's 38 oil refineries since August 2025, according to the Financial Times, driving diesel exports to their lowest levels since 2020.

Kyiv has urged Western partners to tighten sanctions on Russia's energy sector, arguing that cutting Moscow's oil revenues would further undermine its capacity to finance the war against Ukraine.