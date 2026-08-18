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Russian strike hits DTEK thermal power plant, forces halt in operations

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russian strike hits DTEK thermal power plant, forces halt in operations
A coal supplies manager walks across the coal storage depot at the Luhansk thermal power station, operated by DTEK, in Schastia, Ukraine on March 5, 2015 (Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russia attacked one of Ukraine's DTEK thermal power plants on Aug. 18, severely damaging equipment and forcing the facility to halt electricity generation, the company reported.

DTEK did not disclose which thermal power plant was hit or provide an estimate for when electricity generation could resume.

The company's thermal power plants have been targeted by Russian forces more than 230 times since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to DTEK.

During the previous attack on a DTEK thermal power plant on June 12, one of the company's employees was killed.

DTEK is Ukraine's largest private energy company, and its power generation facilities have repeatedly sustained significant damage in Russian strikes throughout the full-scale war.

The latest attack comes as Russia continues targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with Ukrainian officials warning that Moscow is expected to intensify strikes on critical facilities ahead of winter.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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