Ukraine brings back 189 people from Russian captivity in prisoner swap

Ukraine managed to bring back 189 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, including military service members and two civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 30.

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) called it one of the largest prisoner exchanges since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

"We are working to free each and every one from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone," Zelensky said on Telegram.

The freed captives included soldiers who defended Azovstal and Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the Snake Island, and other sections of the front.

Eighty-seven Armed Forces service members, 43 National Guard members, 33 border guards, and 24 sailors were among those released, according to the headquarters. Azov fighters were also freed during the latest exchange, Zelensky said.

Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity who returned to Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

As of Dec. 30, Ukraine freed 3,956 people from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale war, including 1,358 who were released this year.