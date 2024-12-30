Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, POWs, Volodymyr Zelensky, Prisoners
Edit post

Ukraine brings back 189 people from Russian captivity in prisoner swap

by Martin Fornusek December 30, 2024 5:17 PM 2 min read
Two Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity who returned to Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine managed to bring back 189 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, including military service members and two civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 30.

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) called it one of the largest prisoner exchanges since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

"We are working to free each and every one from Russian captivity. This is our goal. We do not forget anyone," Zelensky said on Telegram.

The freed captives included soldiers who defended Azovstal and Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the Snake Island, and other sections of the front.

Eighty-seven Armed Forces service members, 43 National Guard members, 33 border guards, and 24 sailors were among those released, according to the headquarters. Azov fighters were also freed during the latest exchange, Zelensky said.

Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity who returned to Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity who returned to Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity who returned to Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity who returned to Ukraine on Dec. 30, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

As of Dec. 30, Ukraine freed 3,956 people from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale war, including 1,358 who were released this year.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.