Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Ukraine, Russia, War, POWs, Civilian captives
Edit post

Ukraine considers 60,000 citizens as missing persons, official says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2024 10:42 AM 1 min read
People are seen at an exhibtion of prisoners of conscience from Belarus in Warsaw, Poland, on 19 May, 2024. Belarus has nearly 1,500 prisoners of conscience or politicial prisoners according to the Viasna Centre for Human Rights. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of late 2024, 60,000 individuals in Ukraine are considered missing under special circumstances, Ukrinform reported on Dec. 26, citing Dmytro Bohatyuk, head of the Interior Ministry’s Department for Missing Persons.

These cases stem from war, occupation, and natural or man-made disasters.

The figures underscore the extensive humanitarian toll of Russia's full-scale war, marked by illegal deportations, kidnappings, and significant military and civilian casualties.

Since the launch of the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, over 70,000 cases have been documented.

“As of today, about 60,000 are still actively searched for,” Bohatyuk said, noting that the remaining cases involve individuals who were either found alive or identified among the deceased.

The missing person count does not include over 19,500 Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia, Belarus, or occupied territories.

Efforts to locate missing individuals continue amid the ongoing war.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 6, injure 6 over past day
Overnight, Russia launched 24 drones from inside Russia, as well as two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Kursk oblasts, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.