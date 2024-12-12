Hungary did not discuss any Christmas truce, prisoner swap with Ukraine, Presidential Office says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not approach Ukraine regarding his ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal, a Ukrainian presidential adviser told Suspilne on Dec. 11.

The Hungarian side "did not discuss anything" with Ukraine and "did not warn about its contacts with Moscow," said Dmytro Lytvyn, the presidential communications adviser, referring to Orban’s recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on X for allegedly rejecting his Christmas truce proposal, reacting to an earlier post by Zelensky. Zelensky’s original post did not mention any ceasefire or prisoner exchange; instead, the Ukrainian president criticized Orban for calling Putin.

Ukraine and Russia held numerous prisoner exchanges throughout the full-scale war with the mediation of a third-party country. The most recent swap occurred in mid-October, with each side bringing back 95 prisoners.

The Kremlin was quick to issue a statement following Orban's comment, shifting the blame on Ukraine.

"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, during yesterday's telephone conversation with President Putin, proposed on the eve of Christmas to carry out a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, as well as to announce a Christmas ceasefire," Peskov said, adding that Kyiv had "rejected all of Orban's proposals."

Lytvyn said that Ukraine is "working daily for the release of prisoners" and that a major prisoner swap by the end of the year is being discussed, though denying any contact between Kyiv and Budapest on the matter.

"As always, we don't need PR, but a just peace, and not words, but reliable security guarantees," the advisor said.

Hungary has retained warm economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow even after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, criticizing EU sanctions against Russia and obstructing military aid for Kyiv.

A scandal involving Hungary and Ukrainian POWs arose in June 2023. Without consultations with Ukraine, Hungary transferred 11 Ukrainian soldiers of Hungarian ethnic origin from Russian captivity.

Even after the successful exchange, Budapest refused to provide any information to Kyiv about the Ukrainian citizens for weeks, further undermining Ukraine's trust.