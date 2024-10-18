Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Prisoner exchange, Prisoners of war, Prisoners
Edit post

Human rights activist Maksym Butkevych among those returned in 190-person prisoner swap

by Dmytro Basmat October 18, 2024 11:38 PM 2 min read
Maksym Butkevych, Ukrainian human rights advocate and journalist, before Russian captivity. (No Borders Project)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian human rights activist and serviceman, Maksym Butkevych, was among the 95 prisoners of war who were returned to Ukraine on Oct. 18, Butkevych's family confirmed.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 18 that it had conducted a 95-for-95 prisoner exchange with Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the reported swap.

No details were immediately available as to other POWs returned home to Ukraine. Nor was it immediately clear as which prisoners held by Ukraine were returned to Russia.

The United Arab Emirates reportedly assisted in brokering the 190-person prisoner exchange.

Human Rights Center ZMINA, the organization which Butkevych co-founded, announced Butkevych return from Russian captivity, where he has held since being captured in June 2022.

Butkevych is a well-known human rights activist and journalist specializing in the protection of refugees.

Before the war, Butkevych worked with a Ukrainian NGO supporting internally displaced persons, as well as at the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Ukraine. He decided to enlist in the Ukrainian military after the full-scale invasion.

After being captured in the summer of 2022, a Russian-appointed court forced him to plead guilty to allegedly firing a grenade launcher at an apartment building.

Russian-appointed authorities in occupied Luhansk and Donetsk sentenced Butkevych to 13 years in prison in March 2023, in what Amnesty International deemed as "a grave miscarriage of justice."

Following his arrest, Butkevych's whereabouts were unknown for long periods of time until it was revealed that he was being held in a penal colony in Krasnyi Luch in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

According to ZMINA, Butkevych is currently back on Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine war latest: 11,000 North Korean troops will be ‘ready to fight’ in Ukraine by Nov. 1, Budanov says
Key developments on Oct. 18: * Budanov says close to 11,000 North Korean troops in Russia, will be ‘ready to fight’ in Ukraine by Nov. 1 * Ukraine liberates Kharkiv Oblast village key for defense of Kupiansk, military intelligence says * Biden says West ‘cannot let up’ support for Ukraine ahead…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.