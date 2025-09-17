Ukraine brings back 16 children from Russian-occupied territories

Ukraine has returned 16 children from Russian-occupied territories, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak announced on Sept. 17.

Since February 2022, at least 19,546 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and sent to other Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine or to Russia itself, according to a Ukrainian national database, "Children of War."

Among the children brought back to Ukraine was a 15-year-old boy whose parents and older brother were sentenced by Russian authorities to lengthy prison terms on fabricated charges, according to Yermak.

Another child, a 10-year-old boy, was nearly taken from his parents by Russia’s child welfare services before being safely reunited with his family in Ukraine.

A 14-year-old girl and her seven-year-old sister were returned to Ukraine as well. Their home burned down in a fire, and they lost all their belongings.

A 15-year-old girl also made it back. For three years, she and her parents remained in the occupied territories, too afraid to leave, fearing she would be separated from her family by Russian forces.

"Today, they are all safe in Ukraine, receiving psychological support, restoring their documents, and taking their first steps toward a peaceful new life," Yermak said.

Ukrainian authorities, including children’s Ombudswoman Daria Herasymchuk, estimated that up to 300,000 children have been unlawfully deported, while the figure put forth by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, stands at 150,000.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, citing their involvement in the unlawful transfer of Ukrainian children. Russia dismissed the ICC’s decision as "outrageous and unacceptable."