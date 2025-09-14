KI logo
by Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine behind attack on Russian railway logistics, undermining offensive capabilities, military intelligence source claims
Power lines seen over the railway in St Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast, Russia, on Sept. 3, 2022. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukraine was behind a recent operation that disrupted railway traffic in Russia and killed two members of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia), a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 14.

"These railway lines are critical supply routes for Russian forces operating in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions," the source said.

HUR and the Special Operations Forces (SSO) reportedly carried out a "uniquely complex" operation on Sept. 13 that halted traffic on the Oryol-Kursk railway line in Russia.

Russian railway personnel found unidentified mines on the Maloarkhangelsk — Glazunovka section. A specialized engineering unit from Russia’s National Guard was sent to the site, but an explosion went off during demining, killing two soldiers and seriously injuring another, according to the source.

The blast halted train service in the area. Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov also confirmed the incident.

In a separate incident overnight on Sept. 14, another explosion targeted the Saint Petersburg — Pskov railway line near the Stroganovo–Mshinskaya section. According to the source, the attack derailed a locomotive and destroyed 15 fuel tankers filled with fuel.

"As a result of the damage to these rail lines, Russia will face serious logistical challenges, which will significantly impact its ability to conduct offensive operations against Ukraine’s forces," they added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian partisan groups have repeatedly targeted Russian railway and energy infrastructure through sabotage operations and drone strikes. These operations aim to degrade Russia's logistical capabilities and ability to supply the military with fuel materials, ammunition, and personnel.

UkraineWarRussiaUkraine's military intelligenceOryol Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

