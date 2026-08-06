Ukraine attacks one of Russia's largest refineries for 2nd night in a row, locals report

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast overnight on Aug. 6, according to photos and videos eyewitnesses published on social media.

The reported target is the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery in Yaroslavl, over 700 kilometers (435 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The refinery is the largest in the central region and one of the five largest in all of Russia. It boasts an annual crude oil processing capacity of around 15 million metric tons.

Monitoring channels shared footage from Yaroslavl residents showing plumes of smoke rising over the city during an overnight drone attack. According to the Telegram channel Exilenova-Plus, which regularly collects videos filmed inside Russia of Ukrainian strikes, locals said the oil refinery in Yaroslavl was attacked.

Yaroslavl Oblast Governor Mikhail Yevrayev announced that Ukrainian drones were attacking the region and that traffic restrictions had been imposed on the road leading to Moscow.

The closure affected the road out of the city from the intersection of the Southwestern Ring Road and Moskovsky Prospekt — where the refinery is located. Yevrayev made no mention of the refinery and has not reported on any consequences of the attack.

Residents have also reported fires at some homes in the city following the strikes.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

The latest reported attack comes just one night after President Volodymyr Zelensky reported a successful Ukrainian strike against the Slavneft-Yanos refinery on Aug. 5.

"Yaroslavl, more than 700 kilometers from Ukraine's state border. An oil sector facility that was of great importance for financing Russia's war," he wrote on Facebook, under a video showing the processing plant in flames.

"I thank Ukraine's Armed Forces and our military intelligence for this manifestation of justice. Ukraine's long-range sanctions have continued in response to Russian strikes on our cities and villages."

The Yaroslavl refinery has also come under fire in previous strikes, including four separate recorded attacks in May 2026 alone.

Ukraine's "long-range sanctions" campaign against Russian oil infrastructure has led many refineries to suspend or halt production, exacerbating the energy crisis that has choked fuel supplies across the country.