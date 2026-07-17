Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast, vessels in Black, Azov seas, among other targets, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl Oblast, as well as several Russian vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as part of a broader campaign against Russian military and energy targets, the General Staff said on July 17.

Ukraine struck two tankers, including a gas carrier, as well as a tugboat in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov overnight on July 17. During the operation, Ukrainian forces also targeted the Project 10410 Svetlyak-class patrol ship in Kerch, Russian-occupied Crimea, according to the report.

Crimea (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The strikes also hit an oil terminal and a fuel and lubricants depot in Kerch, an oil depot and railway bridge in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, and a road bridge in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the General Staff said.

The General Staff also confirmed a strike on the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery, which took place on July 16. The attack sparked a fire at the facility, according to the statement.

Slavneft-Yanos is one of Russia's largest oil refineries and the largest in the country's central region. The facility has an annual crude oil processing capacity of around 15 million metric tons, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian military infrastructure deep inside Russia and in occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to weaken Moscow's ability to continue its war.

Earlier, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said Ukrainian forces struck 12 Russian shadow fleet vessels in the Black Sea on July 17.

Nine dry cargo ships, one oil tanker, one gas carrier, and one tugboat were hit during the attack, Brovdi said.

The latest attacks on Crimea are part of a broader Ukrainian campaign known as the "logistical lockdown," aimed at disrupting Russian military supply routes in occupied Ukrainian territories, including the peninsula, which Russia has occupied since 2014.

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in a June 17 interview with Pressing that Crimea could become "fully isolated" as a result of Ukrainian strikes, effectively turning the peninsula into "an island."

"Crimea is being isolated with the help of drones. And in the near future, it appears that Crimea will become an island. This could lead to very unexpected consequences for Russians," Fedorov said.