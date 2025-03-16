Ukraine appoints Andrii Hnatov as new chief of General Staff

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on March 16 appointed Andrii Hnatov as the new chief of the General Staff, promoting the major general as part of what Kyiv hailed as "a military reform."

Hnatov, who was formerly appointed as the deputy chief of the General Staff in February, will be replacing Anatolii Barhylevych, who took the role in February 2024.

"We are systematically transforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness," Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in a Facebook post, applauding a promotion that he said came at his recommendation.

Hnatov has over 27 years of experience in the military. He previously commanded a marine brigade, Operational Command East formation, and the Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Umerov added that Ukraine appointed Lieutenant General Barhylevych as the Defense Ministry's chief inspector. His role is to oversee military standards and boost discipline in the Armed Forces, according to the minister.

More than three years into the full-scale war, Ukraine is slowly withdrawing on multiple fronts amid a critical manpower shortage. Kyiv is trying to modernize the army in an attempt to solve long-standing issues, such as command culture and resource management.

Drawing on the experience of NATO partners, Ukraine is currently trying to implement a corps system instead of a brigade one, in an effort to improve cohesion.

"Transformation continues," Umerov wrote in the same Facebook post.