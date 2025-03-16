The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Rustem Umerov, general staff, Defense Ministry
Edit post

Ukraine appoints Andrii Hnatov as new chief of General Staff

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2025 6:23 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov attends a joint press conference with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds in Kyiv on Dec. 12, 2023. (Kaniuka Ruslan / Ukrinform/ Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on March 16 appointed Andrii Hnatov as the new chief of the General Staff, promoting the major general as part of what Kyiv hailed as "a military reform."

Hnatov, who was formerly appointed as the deputy chief of the General Staff in February, will be replacing Anatolii Barhylevych, who took the role in February 2024.

"We are systematically transforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness," Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in a Facebook post, applauding a promotion that he said came at his recommendation.

Hnatov has over 27 years of experience in the military. He previously commanded a marine brigade, Operational Command East formation, and the Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Umerov added that Ukraine appointed Lieutenant General Barhylevych as the Defense Ministry's chief inspector. His role is to oversee military standards and boost discipline in the Armed Forces, according to the minister.

More than three years into the full-scale war, Ukraine is slowly withdrawing on multiple fronts amid a critical manpower shortage. Kyiv is trying to modernize the army in an attempt to solve long-standing issues, such as command culture and resource management.  

Drawing on the experience of NATO partners, Ukraine is currently trying to implement a corps system instead of a brigade one, in an effort to improve cohesion.

"Transformation continues," Umerov wrote in the same Facebook post.

Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
Without confirming the withdrawal with a statement, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces posted the latest battlefield maps on social media, which showed a complete retreat from Sudzha.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

3:15 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.