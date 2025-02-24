The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kursk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kursk incursion, Red Cross, Civilian evacuation
Edit post

Ukraine, Russia reach a deal to evacuate Kursk Oblast residents, Russian official claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 25, 2025 12:57 AM 2 min read
Russian Red Cross staff members. (RRC/website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to evacuate residents of Kursk Oblast through Belarus to other regions of the country, a Russian official claimed on Feb. 24.

"There are people who are already in Sumy (Oblast) today. And there is an agreement with the Red Cross and the Ukrainian side that they will be evacuated through Belarus to Russia," Russian rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Feb. 24.

It is unclear how many people would be relocated under this agreement.

Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024 and still holds significant territory in the region. Many believe Ukraine’s control of Kursk Oblast could be a bargaining chip in potential peace negotiations with Russia.

Russian media has been reporting allegations that Ukrainian troops shot civilians, "including women, children and the elderly, both in their own homes and while attempting to evacuate them in civilian vehicles" in the areas where Ukrainian forces have been operating.

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation has dismissed these claims as disinformation, adding that Russia has been working to create a narrative of Ukrainian atrocities.

"The Kremlin has been pumping in lots of money to create a 'Russian Bucha' (hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha during Russian occupation of the area in spring 2022)  in the information space by any means necessary, spreading fakes about the alleged 'terrible crimes' of Ukrainians on the territory of the Russian Federation for several months now," the center said in late January.

Russian authorities routinely appeal to the international community and accuse Ukraine of committing atrocities, while simultaneously block the International Red Cross (IRC) representatives from accessing the sites of these alleged crimes. Instead, they rely on the complicity of the Russian Red Cross office, whose neutrality and impartiality remains questionable.

Unlike these propaganda narratives, Russian war crimes have been documented by international organizations. The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has recorded 79 executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces since August 2024.

Russian officials claim 500 people are missing in Kursk Oblast, but many locals believe the true number is closer to 3,000.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for Russia's war against Ukraine to be resolved swiftly. The first step came on Feb. 18 when Russian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia for preliminary talks without Ukraine.

Trump has previously promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. Since his victory in the U.S. presidential election, that timeline has been revised.

The U.S administration has reportedly told European officials that it hopes to achieve a ceasefire agreement by Easter, which falls on April 20.

Ukraine war latest: War in Ukraine could end ‘within weeks,’ Putin open to peacekeepers, Trump claims
Key developments on Feb. 24: * War in Ukraine could end ‘within weeks,’ Putin open to peacekeepers, Trump claims * UN adopts Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russia’s invasion — US, Russia, Belarus vote against * European leaders arrive in Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war * Around 165,0…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
5:42 PM
Video

Three years of Russia's full-scale war: a conversation with Rob Lee.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell sits down with Rob Lee, former U.S. marine infantry officer and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program. They discuss the evolving battlefield realities as Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 4th year and why peace negotiations are unlikely to bring results any time soon.
2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.