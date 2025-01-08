Trump wants to end war in 100 days, incoming peace envoy tells Fox News

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aims to end Russia's war against Ukraine within 100 days of his inauguration, Keith Kellogg, Trump's choice for special Ukraine peace envoy, told Fox News on Jan. 8.

The comments come a day after Trump said in a press conference that he would not launch peace talks until after his inauguration. Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, pledged repeatedly during his campaign to negotiate an end to the war as soon as he was elected.

"This is a war that needs to end, and I think he can do it in the near term," Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News.

Kellogg defined the "near term" as 100 days out from inauguration, and said it was his personal and professional goal to help Trump broker a solution by that point.

"People need to understand, he's not trying to give something to Putin or to the Russians, he's actually trying to save Ukraine and save their sovereignty," Kellogg said.

"And he's going to make sure that it's equitable and it's fair."

Kellogg praised Trump for his willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said U.S. President Joe Biden's refusal to work with Putin was his "biggest mistake." He said Trump would work to find a resolution satisfactory to both Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I think they're going to come to a solvable solution in the near term. ... Let's set it at 100 days," he said.

Kellogg did not discuss details of any potential peace agreements under consideration by the incoming administration.

Kellogg, 80, previously held key roles as executive secretary and chief of staff of the U.S. National Security Council under President Trump, and served as a senior advisor to then-Vice President Mike Pence. He was planning a visit to Kyiv, which has reportedly been postponed until after Trump's inauguration.

In a press conference on Jan. 7, Trump blamed Biden for provoking Russia's full-scale invasion, saying U.S. support for Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO triggered the war.

A report by The Wall Street Journal has previously suggested that Trump's team was exploring a plan to delay Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for Western arms supplies and European peacekeepers to monitor a potential ceasefire with Russia.