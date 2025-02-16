Skip to content
Trump wants ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 16, 2025 10:35 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2025. (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to secure a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 16, citing unnamed officials.

Trump has previously promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. Since his victory in the U.S. presidential election, that timeline has been revised.

The U.S administration has told European officials that it hopes to achieve a ceasefire agreement by Easter, which falls on April 20, Bloomberg reported.

Trump's plan for a quick resolution to end Russia's war against Ukraine is ambitious and "potentially unrealistic," an unnamed source said.

It is more likely Trump will be able to obtain a ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of the year and not by Easter, one person said.

Over the past week, the U.S. has made several moves to advance its Russia-Ukraine agenda — some of which have alarmed European and Ukrainian officials.

Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Feb. 12, holding a separate phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky later the same day.

"We have no doubt that the threat to Europe is Vladimir Putin's Russia, Trump's phone call to Putin was a mistake," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, shocked European leaders on Feb. 15 when he said Europe won't be directly involved in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

France plans to host an emergency summit on Feb. 17 for European leaders to discuss strategies toward Russia and Ukraine amid fears that the U.S. will shut the EU out of the negotiations process.

Ukraine war latest: US wants 50% of Ukraine’s minerals, may deploy troops to guard them; Zelensky says nearly 250,000 Russian soldiers killed in war
Key developments on Feb. 15-16: * US wants to get 50% of Ukrainian minerals, may deploy its troops to guard them, NBC reports * Almost 250,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war, Zelensky says * Russia must withdraw to at least pre-2022 front line, Zelensky says * Europe quietly developing…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
State Secretary Rubio holds phone call with Russia's Lavrov.

"Both sides expressed a mutual willingness to engage on key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the readout from the Russian Foreign Ministry read. "Lavrov and Rubio reaffirmed their readiness to work together to restore a mutually respectful interstate dialogue in line with the tone set by the presidents."
