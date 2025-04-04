The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Minerals, Andrii Sybiha, Trump & Ukraine, Donald Trump
Edit post

Ukraine analyzing minerals deal with US for compliance with constitution, foreign minister says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 4, 2025 3:22 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha talks alongside U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a joint press conference on Feb. 5, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach / Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is conducting an internal audit regarding the minerals deal with the U.S, analyzing its compliance with the Ukrainian Constitution, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Suspilne on April 4.

The news comes after Washington and Kyiv reportedly discussed the draft on the expanded minerals agreement proposed by the U.S. at the end of March.

Sybiha said the minerals deal "cannot contradict European integration, we are telling the Americans that."

One of the glaring issues is that the latest version of the deal conflicts with a critical raw materials partnership signed between Brussels and Kyiv in 2021, potentially harming Ukraine’s ambitions to join the EU in the future.

Sybiha also noted that one of the "most famous" law firms will be involved in the analysis of the document, which will work in cooperation with American partners and help Ukraine.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian delegation is expected to travel to the U.S. for further negotiations in the near future. Another round of online talks may take place as early as April 4.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)

The latest version of the deal reportedly grants the U.S. unprecedented control over Ukraine's natural resources through a joint investment.

The Trump administration has touted the minerals deal as an essential part of Ukraine's path to peace but has failed to offer concrete security guarantees in exchange for broad access to resources.

Ukrainian media also reported that the agreement could contradict Ukraine's efforts to join the EU due to severe restrictions on the country's economic sovereignty. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not sign a deal endangering Ukraine's EU accession.

Kyiv and Washington were set to sign a framework version of the agreement on Feb. 28, but the plan fell apart after a heated Oval Office dispute between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.

‘It’s a trap’ — Trump’s US minerals deal threatens Ukraine’s EU membership
The ongoing saga of the U.S.-Ukraine natural resources deal has already caused seismic ruptures between Kyiv and Washington, temporarily costing Ukraine American military support and crucial intelligence sharing. Yet in the quest to placate U.S. President Donald Trump, and secure his support in the…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

6:50 AM

Danish PM decries US threats to annex Greenland.

"This is not only about Greenland or Denmark... This is about the world order that we have built together across the Atlantic over the generations," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on April 3.
8:10 PM

Ukraine receives 5,000 more Starlink terminals from Poland, minister says.

"Starlinks will help residents of the front-line territories to stay in touch: call relatives, call emergency services, read the news. Due to attacks and destruction of base stations in the de-occupied territories, regular communication is unavailable," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.