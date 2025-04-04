Ukraine analyzing minerals deal with US for compliance with constitution, foreign minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is conducting an internal audit regarding the minerals deal with the U.S, analyzing its compliance with the Ukrainian Constitution, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Suspilne on April 4.

The news comes after Washington and Kyiv reportedly discussed the draft on the expanded minerals agreement proposed by the U.S. at the end of March.

Sybiha said the minerals deal "cannot contradict European integration, we are telling the Americans that."

One of the glaring issues is that the latest version of the deal conflicts with a critical raw materials partnership signed between Brussels and Kyiv in 2021, potentially harming Ukraine’s ambitions to join the EU in the future.

Sybiha also noted that one of the "most famous" law firms will be involved in the analysis of the document, which will work in cooperation with American partners and help Ukraine.

According to the minister, the Ukrainian delegation is expected to travel to the U.S. for further negotiations in the near future. Another round of online talks may take place as early as April 4.

A map showing the location of critical raw materials in Ukraine. (The Kyiv Independent)

The latest version of the deal reportedly grants the U.S. unprecedented control over Ukraine's natural resources through a joint investment.

The Trump administration has touted the minerals deal as an essential part of Ukraine's path to peace but has failed to offer concrete security guarantees in exchange for broad access to resources.

Ukrainian media also reported that the agreement could contradict Ukraine's efforts to join the EU due to severe restrictions on the country's economic sovereignty. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not sign a deal endangering Ukraine's EU accession.

Kyiv and Washington were set to sign a framework version of the agreement on Feb. 28, but the plan fell apart after a heated Oval Office dispute between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.