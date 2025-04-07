The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Belgorod Oblast, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian Army
Ukrainian army present in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Zelensky says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 8, 2025 12:34 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo of the city of Belgorod on April 11, 2019. (Vasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are present in Belgorod Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address on April 7.

Ukraine first launched a surprise offensive into Russia's Kursk Oblast in August 2024. Ukrainian officials have said the move forced Russia to move resources away from its offensives in Eastern Ukraine, and captured land could be used as a bargaining chip.

"(T)hanks to the entire Kursk operation – we have managed to ease the pressure on other parts of the front, particularly in the Donetsk (Oblast). It is absolutely crucial to keep destroying Russian equipment and all logistics used by the occupiers along the front," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed Ukraine's military presence in Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts.

Syrskyi reported on "the front, our presence in Kursk, and our presence in the Belgorod (Oblast). We continue to conduct active operations in border areas on enemy territory, and this is absolutely just — the war must return to where it came from," Zelensky said.

Russia continues to press on in its war against Ukraine. On April 4, a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed 19 people and injured 75 people.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

