The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Germany, Taurus missiles, Long-range missiles, Ukraine
Edit post

UK to support Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Telegraph reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 17, 2025 8:24 AM 2 min read
The German-Swedish air-to-ground cruise missile Taurus presented in a showroom at the European defense company MBDA (Matra BAe Dynamics Aerospatiale). (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Kingdom would support a potential German decision to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the Telegraph reported on April 16, citing an undisclosed British foreign policy official.

The news comes as Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, reiterated he would supply Ukraine with the much-coveted cruise missiles if the move is coordinated with European partners.

The outgoing German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has repeatedly blocked the delivery of Taurus missiles over his concerns about escalation. Merz has been critical of this position and advocated for Ukraine's ability to strike on a strategic level.

In an interview on April 13, Merz also suggested that the long-range missiles, if supplied to Ukraine, could be used to target strategic Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea.

While the decision on sending Taurus missiles is yet to be finalized, Merz noted that other European countries "are already supplying cruise missiles. The British are doing it, the French are doing it, and the Americans are doing it anyway... this must be jointly agreed. And if it’s agreed, then Germany should take part."

Ukraine has previously received U.S.-made ATACMS, the British Storm Shadow, and the French SCALP missiles, deploying them against Russian positions in occupied territories and Russian border regions.

Despite the incoming chancellor's optimism, the issue of sending Taurus missiles remains contentious, particularly as the new coalition between Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) is still discussing key security policy issues.

According to an undisclosed senior official in Merz's party quoted by the Telegraph, a British endorsement or "any influence by U.K. leadership to finally convince Germany to deliver Taurus might help and is highly welcomed."

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian drones reportedly strike another Russian missile brigade linked to Sumy attack
Key developments on April 16: * Ukrainian drones reportedly strike another Russian missile brigade linked to Sumy attack * North Korea earns over $20 billion aiding Russia’s war effort, report says * Kyiv doesn’t rule out North Korean participation in Russia’s assault on Sumy, Kharkiv oblasts *…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

11:29 PM

Trump extends US sanctions on Russian ships for another year.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," a U.S. Federal Register document says.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.