UK to support Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Telegraph reports

The United Kingdom would support a potential German decision to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the Telegraph reported on April 16, citing an undisclosed British foreign policy official.

The news comes as Germany's incoming chancellor, Friedrich Merz, reiterated he would supply Ukraine with the much-coveted cruise missiles if the move is coordinated with European partners.

The outgoing German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has repeatedly blocked the delivery of Taurus missiles over his concerns about escalation. Merz has been critical of this position and advocated for Ukraine's ability to strike on a strategic level.

In an interview on April 13, Merz also suggested that the long-range missiles, if supplied to Ukraine, could be used to target strategic Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea.

While the decision on sending Taurus missiles is yet to be finalized, Merz noted that other European countries "are already supplying cruise missiles. The British are doing it, the French are doing it, and the Americans are doing it anyway... this must be jointly agreed. And if it’s agreed, then Germany should take part."

Ukraine has previously received U.S.-made ATACMS, the British Storm Shadow, and the French SCALP missiles, deploying them against Russian positions in occupied territories and Russian border regions.

Despite the incoming chancellor's optimism, the issue of sending Taurus missiles remains contentious, particularly as the new coalition between Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) is still discussing key security policy issues.

According to an undisclosed senior official in Merz's party quoted by the Telegraph, a British endorsement or "any influence by U.K. leadership to finally convince Germany to deliver Taurus might help and is highly welcomed."