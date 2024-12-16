Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Scholz's Social Democratic Party rejects sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine in election program, media reports

by Dmytro Basmat December 16, 2024 2:48 AM 2 min read
BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement to the media following the win of Donald Trump in U.S. presidential elections on November 06, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Many people in Germany see the outcome with anxiety, fearing a negative impact for the German economy and its security. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) reportedly rejected the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine in the party's program for the upcoming February elections, the Berliner Morgenpost reported on Dec. 15, citing a leaked draft program.

Scholz has long been adamant in his refusal to provide the country’s Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, even as other major backers of Ukraine, including the United States, have delivered long-range weaponry.

Fearing it could draw his country into the war, Scholz has repeatedly refused Kyiv's request for the cruise missiles, with President Volodymyr Zelensky previously suggested that Germany’s refusal to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles is linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear saber-rattling.

"We stand by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision not to deliver the Taurus cruise missile from the Bundeswehr's stocks," the SPD program reportedly reads, adding that weapons deliveries should come with "prudence and a sense of proportion."

Despite the weapons refusal, the program also indicates that "the SPD is clearly committed to diplomatic, military, financial and humanitarian support for the Ukrainians in their fight against Russian aggression, which is contrary to international law - for as long as necessary."

The SPD's program comes in direct contrast with that of German Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) who previously voiced support for providing Ukraine with the Taurus missiles.

Merz, whose conservative CDU/CSU alliance is leading in the polls ahead of the Feb. 23 election, previously visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, promising a more decisive strategy on long-range strikes against Russia.

"We want your army to be capable of hitting military bases in Russia. Not the civilian population, not infrastructure, but the military targets from which your country is being attacked," Merz said.

Talking to Bild, Merz nevertheless said that the Swedish-German cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) would not be a "miraculous" game-changer in the war.

The politician also stressed he agrees with Scholz that Germany must not become a party at war, but he pointed out that neither the U.K. nor the U.S. became belligerents when lifting restrictions on the weapons they provided.

In the CDU's section of the election platform on foreign and security policy, the CDU has reportedly pledged to continue supporting Ukraine "with all necessary diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, and military assistance."

German CDU party highlights support for Ukraine in election program, European Pravda reports
The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), one of Germany’s leading political parties, has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine as part of its platform in the upcoming German parliament elections, European Pravda reported on Dec. 14.
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Most popular

News Feed

12:33 PM

Georgia's opposition parties appeal to EU following election of pro-Russian president, Sova reports.

In a joint letter, Georgian opposition leaders urged the release of all detained politicians, activists, and peaceful demonstrators; the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for "undermining democracy;" the suspension of visa-free travel and visa restrictions for Georgian Dream officials; and the declaration of the "self-proclaimed regime" of Bidzina Ivanishvili as illegitimate.
7:43 PM  (Updated: )

Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
MORE NEWS

