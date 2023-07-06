Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Moscow re-deploys units from strategic regions in Russia to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek July 6, 2023 11:52 AM
Russian military personnel arrive to participate in the Victory Day military parade held at Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2023. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's military drew up units from vital areas across Russia as far as 7,000 km from the front to face Ukraine's counteroffensive, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest report on July 6.

The report said that the defense around Bakhmut is mostly composed of elite airborne regiments that are normally stationed in western Russia as a rapid reaction force in case of tensions with NATO.

The intelligence noted that the 58th Combined Arms Army, which is otherwise tasked with securing the Caucasus region, is now defending positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The 5th Combined Arms Army and Naval Infantry that are holding the front around Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast are routinely based 7,000 km away near the Chinese border to balance out Beijing's military power in the area, the report added.

In February, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC that 97% of the entire Russian army is deployed in Ukraine. On July 5, British Admiral Tony Radakin said that Russia lost half of its combat effectiveness in the invasion.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
