Wallace: 97% of Russian army is in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 12:09 PM 1 min read
Russia has amassed almost its entire army in Ukraine, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC on Feb. 15.

However, he said Russia has not been able “to punch through” Ukraine’s defenses, but we have rather seen an effort to advance.

Ukraine's Chief of Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov earlier said in an interview with the Washington Post that approximately 326,000 Russian soldiers are currently fighting in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has started new offensive actions in Ukraine, “sending in thousands and thousands more troops,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Feb. 13, as quoted by the Financial Times.

“It is clear that we are in the race of logistics. Key capabilities like ammunition...must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield.”

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Feb. 11 that Russia has already begun its major offensive in Ukraine’s east, but it faces “big problems” with it.

“The offensive they planned is gradually proceeding. But it’s not the one they expected to have”, he added.

Ukraine’s intelligence warned on Feb. 2 that Russia was redeploying additional assault groups and military equipment ahead of “a massive offensive” to capture Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, by March.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
