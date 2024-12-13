Ukraine resisting Russian encirclement attempts at 4 Donetsk Oblast villages, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian assaults near Uspenivka, Hannivka, Trudove, and Romanivka in Donetsk Oblast and "are taking necessary measures" to prevent encirclement, the Khortytsia group of forces reported on Dec. 13.

The statement comes as analysts raise concerns about a growing risk of Ukrainian units being encircled in the area.

The DeepState monitoring group reported on Dec. 12 that Russian forces are intensifying their assault on Uspenivka, 43 kilometers (26 miles) from occupied Donetsk. Russia has reportedly gained control of key routes between Uspenivka and Hannivka, threatening to cut off Ukrainian units in what has been dubbed the Uspenivka pocket.

The sector lies roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the front-line town of Pokrovsk and 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of occupied Vuhledar.

The DeepState monitoring group map, as of December 13. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

The Khortytsia group cautioned against "emotional interpretations" of the battlefield situation, saying that such reactions could complicate the situation and benefit Russian forces.

According to the official statement, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian assaults on the outskirts of settlements.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has previously described the ongoing Russian offensive as “one of the most powerful” since the full-scale invasion began.

Throughout the autumn, Russian forces have made operational gains in southern Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kupiansk, while advancing on Russian soil in Kursk Oblast.