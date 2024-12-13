Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Business, Russian Economy, Economy, Vladimir Putin, Energy
Edit post

Putin orders 'emergency support' for struggling Russian coal industry

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 13, 2024 1:13 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 23, 2023. (Oleksii Filippov/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for urgent measures to support the country’s coal companies, which face multibillion-dollar losses and risk mass bankruptcies, The Moscow Times reported on Dec. 12.

Russia’s coal industry has been severely impacted by the loss of Western markets and declining demand in "friendly" nations. Coal companies reported a combined loss of 91 billion rubles ($873 million) in the first nine months of 2024.

Russia's Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev announced that a package of assistance for coal miners would be developed "as soon as possible."

Tsivilev also highlighted the need for a socio-economic development program for Kuzbass, Russia's key coal-producing region, which accounts for 60% of the country's hard coal and 80% of its coking coal output.

Russia’s coal exports fell by 11.4% to 112.6 million metric tons from January to July, while shipments to China — its main coal customer after Western sanctions — dropped by 8% in the first half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is considering new, harsher oil sanctions against Russia ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Oil revenues remain a critical funding source for Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Russia’s economic challenges extend beyond coal and oil. Sanctions have also disrupted operations at the Ozernoye zinc mine, leaving the company unable to replace key equipment. This is expected to impact global zinc supply forecasts for 2025.

Massive fire engulfs warehouse in Russia’s Novosibirsk
A massive fire engulfed a warehouse in Russia’s Novosibirsk overnight on Dec. 13, covering 5,000 square meters, Russian media reported.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:55 PM

Ukraine downs 161 of 287 Russian missiles, drones in mass aerial attack.

Moscow deployed four Kinzhal air-launched missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Kh-23 North Korean ballistic missile, 55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS bomber planes, 24 sea-launched Kalibr missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Kh-59/69 missile, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.