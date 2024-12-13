Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Andriy Yermak, Donald Trump, Peace Negotiations, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine not ready for negotiations without strong Western support, Yermak says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 13, 2024 3:23 PM 2 min read
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak takes part in a Forum with the participation of heads of state institutions on August 27, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is not prepared to enter negotiations with Russia as it lacks sufficient Western support to engage from a position of strength, Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said in an interview with Suspilne on Dec. 12.

The comments come amid growing expectations of possible ceasefire talks in Ukraine as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he aims to push Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine must approach any potential talks "on equal footing" and dismissed ultimatums from the Kremlin as unacceptable.

"There will be no new Minsk or Normandy formats under President (Volodymyr) Zelensky's leadership," he said.

When asked if Ukraine is currently strong enough to negotiate, Yermak responded, "Not today." He highlighted the need for more weapons, a clear invitation to NATO, and security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

"Strengthening Ukraine is essential to ensure this will never happen again," he said, referencing ongoing discussions with Western partners.

Regarding Trump’s repeated promises to quickly end the war, Yermak said, "There is no plan yet, and we have not seen it for sure. We know that several opinions and positions are being discussed."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump wants to see European troops involved in monitoring a potential ceasefire and may seek to delay Ukraine's NATO membership by 20 years in exchange for continued arms supplies.

Trump has hinted at reducing U.S. aid while pushing for negotiations, using American support as leverage to pressure Moscow. Speaking to Time magazine, Trump criticized the Biden administration for enabling long-range strikes inside Russia but said he would not "abandon" Ukraine.

Taking office on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump's presidency leaves the U.S. future support for Ukraine uncertain.

Trump tells Macron, Zelensky he wants European troops monitoring Ukraine ceasefire, WSJ reports
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12, citing undisclosed official sources.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:55 PM

Ukraine downs 161 of 287 Russian missiles, drones in mass aerial attack.

Moscow deployed four Kinzhal air-launched missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Kh-23 North Korean ballistic missile, 55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS bomber planes, 24 sea-launched Kalibr missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Kh-59/69 missile, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.