Ukraine not ready for negotiations without strong Western support, Yermak says

Ukraine is not prepared to enter negotiations with Russia as it lacks sufficient Western support to engage from a position of strength, Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said in an interview with Suspilne on Dec. 12.

The comments come amid growing expectations of possible ceasefire talks in Ukraine as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he aims to push Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine must approach any potential talks "on equal footing" and dismissed ultimatums from the Kremlin as unacceptable.

"There will be no new Minsk or Normandy formats under President (Volodymyr) Zelensky's leadership," he said.

When asked if Ukraine is currently strong enough to negotiate, Yermak responded, "Not today." He highlighted the need for more weapons, a clear invitation to NATO, and security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

"Strengthening Ukraine is essential to ensure this will never happen again," he said, referencing ongoing discussions with Western partners.

Regarding Trump’s repeated promises to quickly end the war, Yermak said, "There is no plan yet, and we have not seen it for sure. We know that several opinions and positions are being discussed."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump wants to see European troops involved in monitoring a potential ceasefire and may seek to delay Ukraine's NATO membership by 20 years in exchange for continued arms supplies.

Trump has hinted at reducing U.S. aid while pushing for negotiations, using American support as leverage to pressure Moscow. Speaking to Time magazine, Trump criticized the Biden administration for enabling long-range strikes inside Russia but said he would not "abandon" Ukraine.

Taking office on Jan. 20, 2025, Trump's presidency leaves the U.S. future support for Ukraine uncertain.