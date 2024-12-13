Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

EU defense commissioner takes shelter in Kyiv amid massive Russian aerial strike

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 13, 2024 2:15 PM 2 min read
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova (L) and EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 13, 2024. (Katarina Mathernova/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrius Kubilius, the newly appointed European defense commissioner, spent the morning of Dec. 13 in a shelter in Kyiv during a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said on X.

Russia targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, launching at least 93 ballistic and cruise missiles and over 200 drones, Mathernova said.

Ukrainian defenses shot down 81 out of 94 missiles and 80 out of the 193 drones launched by Russia, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as "one of the largest strikes on our energy grid."

Eighty-one missiles were intercepted, including 11 shot down by Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets. Zelensky noted that some of the missiles used in the attack were reportedly supplied by North Korea.

The strikes, which focused on energy and transportation networks, mark another escalation in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine's infrastructure.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
12:55 PM

