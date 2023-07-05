UK armed forces chief: Russia has lost half its combat capability in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a July 4 hearing in Parliament, British Defense Chief Admiral Tony Radakin said that Russia had lost nearly half its combat capability in Ukraine.

"Russia has lost nearly half the combat effectiveness of its army," Radakin said. "Last year it fired 10 million artillery shells but at best can produce 1 million shells a year. It has lost 2,500 tanks and at best can produce 200 tanks a year."

Radakin described the invasion of Ukraine as "a catastrophic failure for Russia" and praised the Ukrainian military's gains in the ongoing counteroffensive.

"Even in the last few weeks, Ukraine has taken back more ground than Russia has taken in the last year," Radakin said.

The U.K. is second only to the U.S. in provisions of military aid to Ukraine. In May 2023, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to deliver hundreds of air defense missiles and attack drones to the Ukrainian military.