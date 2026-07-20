KI logo
Europe

Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister as Starmer leaves office

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister as Starmer leaves office
King Charles III welcomes Andy Burnham, during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Labor Party to become prime minister and form a new government, on July 20, 2026 in London, England. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

Andy Burnham became the U.K.'s new prime minister on July 20, succeeding Keir Starmer as leader of a country long counted among Ukraine's staunchest wartime allies.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester assumed leadership of the governing Labor Party last week, after Starmer announced his resignation on June 22 amid mounting pressure from within the party.

Both men met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, with Starmer formally tendering his resignation and the king inviting Burnham to form a new government.

"My work is done," Starmer said in his farewell speech, closing out a two-year tenure that began with a landslide election victory but ended amid sliding popularity.

Burnham, already the fifth British prime minister since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, has pledged that London's support for Kyiv would "not waver."

read also

Amid UK political turmoil, Andy Burnham’s rise offers reassurance to Ukraine

The U.K. has emerged as one of Ukraine's key allies amid Russian aggression, providing extensive military and financial aid and playing a leading role in multiple international initiatives, such as the Coalition of the Willing.

Starmer, in particular, has played a leadership role in these efforts, maintaining warm relations with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who awarded him the Order of Freedom during his farewell visit to Kyiv last week.

Little change is expected in U.K.-Ukraine relations under Burnham's premiership. As mayor of Greater Manchester, he pursued close cooperation with Ukrainian mayors and supported humanitarian initiatives for Ukraine.

He has also vowed closer engagement with European and NATO allies, signaling continuity in the U.K.'s foreign policy stance.

Analysts expect, however, that the former mayor, with little foreign policy experience, will turn his focus toward domestic matters as the U.K. grapples with sluggish economic growth, strained public services, and the rise of right-wing populism.

The Labor Party has been steadily losing popularity and suffered a major defeat in the 2025 local elections, with Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform Party topping the polls.

After Starmer announced his resignation, Burnham — one of the Labor Party's most prominent politicians, nicknamed "King of the North" — won the leadership contest unopposed.

Burnham first entered the British parliament in 2001 and has held several senior positions throughout his career, including health secretary, culture secretary, and chief secretary to the treasury, before being elected Greater Manchester mayor in 2017.

read also

UK’s Starmer announces $340 million for Gripen jets for Ukraine during last Kyiv visit as PM
United KingdomKeir StarmerUkraineEuropean alliesDiplomacyKing CharlesElectionsPolitics
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 20
 (Updated:  )
Russian missile strike on civilian grain ship in Black Sea kills 10.

The vessel, Golden Leo, sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag and owned by a Turkish company, was leaving Ukraine's maritime corridor with a cargo of grain when it was struck by three Russian Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles, Ukraine's Navy said.

Sunday, July 19
Show More

Editors' Picks