Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister as Starmer leaves office

Andy Burnham became the U.K.'s new prime minister on July 20, succeeding Keir Starmer as leader of a country long counted among Ukraine's staunchest wartime allies.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester assumed leadership of the governing Labor Party last week, after Starmer announced his resignation on June 22 amid mounting pressure from within the party.

Both men met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, with Starmer formally tendering his resignation and the king inviting Burnham to form a new government.

"My work is done," Starmer said in his farewell speech, closing out a two-year tenure that began with a landslide election victory but ended amid sliding popularity.

Burnham, already the fifth British prime minister since Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, has pledged that London's support for Kyiv would "not waver."

The U.K. has emerged as one of Ukraine's key allies amid Russian aggression, providing extensive military and financial aid and playing a leading role in multiple international initiatives, such as the Coalition of the Willing.

Starmer, in particular, has played a leadership role in these efforts, maintaining warm relations with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who awarded him the Order of Freedom during his farewell visit to Kyiv last week.

Little change is expected in U.K.-Ukraine relations under Burnham's premiership. As mayor of Greater Manchester, he pursued close cooperation with Ukrainian mayors and supported humanitarian initiatives for Ukraine.

He has also vowed closer engagement with European and NATO allies, signaling continuity in the U.K.'s foreign policy stance.

Analysts expect, however, that the former mayor, with little foreign policy experience, will turn his focus toward domestic matters as the U.K. grapples with sluggish economic growth, strained public services, and the rise of right-wing populism.

The Labor Party has been steadily losing popularity and suffered a major defeat in the 2025 local elections, with Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform Party topping the polls.

After Starmer announced his resignation, Burnham — one of the Labor Party's most prominent politicians, nicknamed "King of the North" — won the leadership contest unopposed.

Burnham first entered the British parliament in 2001 and has held several senior positions throughout his career, including health secretary, culture secretary, and chief secretary to the treasury, before being elected Greater Manchester mayor in 2017.