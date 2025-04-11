The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Peacekeepers, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Ceasefire, security guarantees
Edit post

UK reportedly considers 5-year troop deployment to Ukraine to help rebuild army

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 11, 2025 9:17 AM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts as he meets with Defence Secretary John Healey at 10 Downing Street on July 16, 2024, in London, England. (Benjamin Cremel / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. is weighing plans to send British troops to Ukraine for up to five years as part of a broader European-led effort to rebuild Kyiv's military, the Telegraph reported on April 10.

Military planners in London and Paris believe such a deployment could discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching future offensives.

The proposal, developed within a multinational "coalition of the willing" led by the U.K. and France, would involve sending allied troops into Ukraine to help train its Armed Forces and stabilize the country after any potential ceasefire or peace settlement.

The initiative was first introduced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a March 2 summit in London. The summit brought together leaders from several European countries and Canada to outline postwar military assistance for Ukraine.

At least 37 nations — including European, Commonwealth, and Asian countries — have joined the coalition discussions, with 15 reportedly prepared to commit troops.

The troop deployment plan foresees a phased withdrawal and will help with training Ukrainian forces. According to the Telegraph, it would also provide security assurances for Ukraine's airspace and territorial waters.

Royal Air Force fighter jets may also be sent to reinforce Ukraine's defenses as part of the proposed security guarantees.

French officials reportedly believe Russia is unlikely to attack Western forces stationed in Ukraine, given the Russian military's difficulty securing even modest gains on the battlefield.

While London and Paris have lobbied Washington to support the plan with airpower, intelligence, or surveillance capabilities, the Trump administration has yet to offer any commitments and has ruled out deploying ground troops.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also not offered any security guarantees to Ukraine and is reportedly preparing to scale back the U.S. military presence in Europe.

Without U.S. backing, the European reassurance force faces questions over its long-term viability. U.K. officials maintain that American participation remains critical.

Trump claimed on Feb. 24 that Putin would accept the presence of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a settlement, though Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the suggestion.

Kremlin officials have repeatedly said that any foreign troop presence in Ukraine would be treated as direct involvement in the conflict.

‘Putin is pure evil’ — Trump’s spiritual advisor on Russia’s war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.