UK reportedly considers 5-year troop deployment to Ukraine to help rebuild army

The U.K. is weighing plans to send British troops to Ukraine for up to five years as part of a broader European-led effort to rebuild Kyiv's military, the Telegraph reported on April 10.

Military planners in London and Paris believe such a deployment could discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching future offensives.

The proposal, developed within a multinational "coalition of the willing" led by the U.K. and France, would involve sending allied troops into Ukraine to help train its Armed Forces and stabilize the country after any potential ceasefire or peace settlement.

The initiative was first introduced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a March 2 summit in London. The summit brought together leaders from several European countries and Canada to outline postwar military assistance for Ukraine.

At least 37 nations — including European, Commonwealth, and Asian countries — have joined the coalition discussions, with 15 reportedly prepared to commit troops.

The troop deployment plan foresees a phased withdrawal and will help with training Ukrainian forces. According to the Telegraph, it would also provide security assurances for Ukraine's airspace and territorial waters.

Royal Air Force fighter jets may also be sent to reinforce Ukraine's defenses as part of the proposed security guarantees.

French officials reportedly believe Russia is unlikely to attack Western forces stationed in Ukraine, given the Russian military's difficulty securing even modest gains on the battlefield.

While London and Paris have lobbied Washington to support the plan with airpower, intelligence, or surveillance capabilities, the Trump administration has yet to offer any commitments and has ruled out deploying ground troops.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also not offered any security guarantees to Ukraine and is reportedly preparing to scale back the U.S. military presence in Europe.

Without U.S. backing, the European reassurance force faces questions over its long-term viability. U.K. officials maintain that American participation remains critical.

Trump claimed on Feb. 24 that Putin would accept the presence of European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a settlement, though Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the suggestion.

Kremlin officials have repeatedly said that any foreign troop presence in Ukraine would be treated as direct involvement in the conflict.